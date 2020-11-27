Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $338.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

