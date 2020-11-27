Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

