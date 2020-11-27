Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.12 and a 200 day moving average of $444.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.