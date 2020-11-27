Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

LUV stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

