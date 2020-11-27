Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 22.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $612.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

