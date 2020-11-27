Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.