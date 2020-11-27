Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $112.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

