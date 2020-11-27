Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $414.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.19 and a 200 day moving average of $343.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

