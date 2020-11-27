Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

PNC stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

