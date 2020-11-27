Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 373,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 216,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

PNC stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.