Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.64. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

