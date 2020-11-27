Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,764.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,651.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,524.02. The company has a market cap of $1,193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

