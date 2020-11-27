Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

