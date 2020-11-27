Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $91,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 424.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

