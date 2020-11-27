Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after buying an additional 10,320,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

