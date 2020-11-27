Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.12 and a 200-day moving average of $444.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

