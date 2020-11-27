Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $330.64 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

