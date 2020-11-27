Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

