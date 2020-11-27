Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,214 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

