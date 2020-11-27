Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 239,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 26.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,110.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

