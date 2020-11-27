Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

