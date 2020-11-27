Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 666.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

LUV stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.