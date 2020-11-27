John Frederick Ek Sells 1,418 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 1,418 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $18,675.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $569,328.72.

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $6,403,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

