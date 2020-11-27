Jessica White Sells 360 Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 522.66. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.