Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Macquarie Group in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

