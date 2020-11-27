Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Macquarie Group in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $105.23.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.
