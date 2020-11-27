Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.63.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.