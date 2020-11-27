Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SAN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after buying an additional 4,452,202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4,766.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 652,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

