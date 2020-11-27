Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 4.77%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

BERY stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

