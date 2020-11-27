Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$4.00

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

