Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $279.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

