Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.64 ($130.17).

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Monday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

