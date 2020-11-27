Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

SIX2 stock opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.47. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

