Jason T. Adelman Sells 6,250 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $22,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $22,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

