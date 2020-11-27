Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) Shares Gap Down to $56.22

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $52.98. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million and a P/E ratio of -108.73.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) Company Profile (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.