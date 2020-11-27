Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

