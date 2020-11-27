Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

