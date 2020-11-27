J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JSAIY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.45.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

