IXUP Limited (IXU.AX) (ASX:IXU) Insider Acquires A$249,999.97 in Stock

IXUP Limited (IXU.AX) (ASX:IXU) insider Julian Babarczy acquired 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$249,999.97 ($178,571.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

IXUP Limited engages in the development and commercialization of software in Australia. The company provides a secure and private data analytics and collaboration platform that offers data insights, as well as prevents loss and misuse of identifiable data. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Parramatta, Australia.

