Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,174% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 311.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 262,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

