Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Price Target Raised to GBX 212

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Investec Group (INVP.L) stock opened at GBX 192.05 ($2.51) on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.55 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 464.30 ($6.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

