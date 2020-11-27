Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISTR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of Investar stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.65. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.