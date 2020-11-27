Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $143,752.91 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.