Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $143,752.91 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

