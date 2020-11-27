Intrum AB (publ)’s (ITJTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of ITJTY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

