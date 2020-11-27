Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.03019482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.01558332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00405210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00682947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00403320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00104734 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.