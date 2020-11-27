Internet Node Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Internet Node Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io

Internet Node Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

