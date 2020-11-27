InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InspireMD (NSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.