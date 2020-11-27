Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells $6,507,364.23 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23.

On Friday, November 6th, Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $372.73 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $379.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

