Insider Selling: Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $3,592,000.00 in Stock

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,306,240.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $74.09 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

