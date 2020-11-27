Insider Selling: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Sells $468,300.00 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.