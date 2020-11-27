Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $727,420.40 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80.
- On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $603.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.83 and its 200-day moving average is $470.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
