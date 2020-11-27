Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $727,420.40 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80.

On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $603.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.83 and its 200-day moving average is $470.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.